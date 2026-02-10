Türkiye has called for a unified and coordinated approach in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria during a coalition meeting held in Riyadh, stressing the need to strengthen Syria’s counterterrorism role.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Musa Kulaklikaya outlined Ankara’s position at the Global Coalition Against Daesh Political Directors’ Meeting, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

In his address, Kulaklikaya highlighted the importance of completing the ceasefire and integration process in Syria on the basis of the country’s territorial integrity and unity.

He emphasised that these steps should advance in line with Türkiye’s national security priorities.

The deputy foreign minister also underlined the need to recognise Syria, as a member of the coalition, as the sole legitimate actor in the fight against Daesh.