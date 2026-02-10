MIDDLE EAST
Türkiye calls for unified role in fight against Daesh in Syria at Riyadh meeting
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklikaya has underscored importance of Syria's territorial integrity in fight against Daesh.
Türkiye backs Syrian territorial integrity at Global Coalition meeting in Riyadh / Reuters
February 10, 2026

Türkiye has called for a unified and coordinated approach in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria during a coalition meeting held in Riyadh, stressing the need to strengthen Syria’s counterterrorism role.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Musa Kulaklikaya outlined Ankara’s position at the Global Coalition Against Daesh Political Directors’ Meeting, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

In his address, Kulaklikaya highlighted the importance of completing the ceasefire and integration process in Syria on the basis of the country’s territorial integrity and unity.

He emphasised that these steps should advance in line with Türkiye’s national security priorities.

The deputy foreign minister also underlined the need to recognise Syria, as a member of the coalition, as the sole legitimate actor in the fight against Daesh.

He said that strengthening Syria’s counterterrorism capabilities remains essential for ensuring long-term stability and sustained effectiveness in combating the group.

Kulaklikaya further noted that a coordinated and inclusive approach within the coalition framework would contribute to lasting security outcomes across the region.

The Global Coalition Against Daesh brings together international partners to coordinate political, military, and stabilisation efforts aimed at countering the terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
