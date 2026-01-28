Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that a US attack on Iran would be "wrong", urging Washington and Tehran to resolve their disputes through diplomacy.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Fidan on Wednesday called for regional cooperation as the US deploys military assets in the Middle East amid heightened tensions with Iran.

“It’s wrong to start the war again.”

Despite escalating rhetoric between the two nations, Fidan underlined that a diplomatic resolution remains achievable.

"Iran is ready to negotiate a nuclear file again," Fidan said.

The Turkish diplomat advised US officials to address issues with Iran incrementally rather than seeking a comprehensive agreement.

"My advice to the American friends is to close the files one by one with Iran. Start with nuclear, close it, then the others," he said.