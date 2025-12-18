WAR ON GAZA
Cold claims another infant's life in Gaza as thousands of displaced lack adequate shelter
Officials warned a day earlier that the cold wave poses a grave threat to children, as hundreds of thousands of displaced families remain without adequate shelter, heating, or winter supplies.
Aid agencies say shortages of blankets, heaters, and warm clothing are compounding the crisis.  / AA
December 18, 2025

Another Palestinian infant has died in Gaza after exposure to freezing temperatures, health authorities said, underscoring how winter weather is turning displacement into a death sentence for the most vulnerable.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Thursday that one-month-old Saeed Asaad Abideen died after a sharp drop in temperatures, bringing the number of people who have died from cold-related causes to 13 during the latest severe weather spell.

Civil Defence officials warned a day earlier that the cold wave poses a grave threat to children, as hundreds of thousands of displaced families remain without adequate shelter, heating, or winter supplies. 

With much of Gaza’s housing destroyed, many families are living in tents or makeshift structures that offer little protection from rain, wind, and plummeting temperatures.

Aid agencies say shortages of blankets, heaters, and warm clothing are compounding the crisis. 

Gaza’s government media office has repeatedly accused Israel of failing to meet its obligations under the October 10 ceasefire and humanitarian protocol, including commitments to allow in shelter materials and deliver hundreds of thousands of tents and mobile homes for displaced families.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed nearly 70,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded more than 171,000, reducing large parts of the enclave to rubble. 

While the ceasefire halted major fighting, living conditions for civilians — especially children — continue to deteriorate as winter tightens its grip.

