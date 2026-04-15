Türkiye’s Head of Communications, Burhanettin Duran, has announced a new government-led initiative to combat disinformation by strengthening how artificial intelligence systems are trained and informed.

On Wednesday, Duran said authorities have begun developing reliable data inputs to ensure AI models are fed with verified information rather than unsubstantiated claims.

As part of the effort, datasets prepared this month were used to test five major large language models.

The results showed that global AI systems still have weaknesses in resisting disinformation, highlighting the need for more robust and trustworthy data sources.

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