Türkiye’s Head of Communications, Burhanettin Duran, has announced a new government-led initiative to combat disinformation by strengthening how artificial intelligence systems are trained and informed.
On Wednesday, Duran said authorities have begun developing reliable data inputs to ensure AI models are fed with verified information rather than unsubstantiated claims.
As part of the effort, datasets prepared this month were used to test five major large language models.
The results showed that global AI systems still have weaknesses in resisting disinformation, highlighting the need for more robust and trustworthy data sources.
Building a trusted AI knowledge base
Duran said Türkiye aims to turn its official Disinformation Bulletins into a core reference for AI systems, helping prevent the spread of unverified claims and limiting manipulation through weak or misleading data.
The goal, he added, is to strengthen direct access to confirmed information on key topics and reduce the risk of AI-generated misinformation.
Türkiye’s broader digital ambition
The initiative reflects a wider push under Recep Tayyip Erdogan to position Türkiye not just as a user of technology, but as a country shaping how it is developed and deployed.
Duran said Ankara is committed to a digital strategy centred on truth and reliability, signalling a more proactive role in the global debate over AI governance and information integrity.