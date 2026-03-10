Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged that efforts to end the war in Ukraine should not be overshadowed by the escalating conflict involving Iran, during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments.

Erdogan stressed that the growing crisis in the Middle East “should not disrupt the search for peace in Ukraine,” emphasising that negotiations aimed at ending the war must continue without delay.

Focus on ceasefire, Black Sea security