Erdogan to Zelenskyy: Ukraine peace talks should not be derailed by Iran war
Turkish leader tells Zelenskyy negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war must continue without delay despite widening tensions in the Middle East.
President Erdogan says that the growing crisis in the Middle East “should not disrupt the search for peace in Ukraine”. / AA Archive
19 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged that efforts to end the war in Ukraine should not be overshadowed by the escalating conflict involving Iran, during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments.

Erdogan stressed that the growing crisis in the Middle East “should not disrupt the search for peace in Ukraine,” emphasising that negotiations aimed at ending the war must continue without delay.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye stepped up diplomacy to end Iran war: Fidan

Focus on ceasefire, Black Sea security

The Turkish leader also highlighted the importance of rebuilding Ukraine and addressing the country’s needs once the conflict ends.

He said healing the country’s wounds, launching reconstruction efforts and ensuring long-term security would be critical for stability in the region.

Erdogan also underscored the strategic importance of maritime safety in the Black Sea, noting that protecting energy infrastructure and port facilities could help build trust between the warring parties.

A ceasefire that safeguards these critical sites, he said, could serve as a key confidence-building measure and contribute to broader regional stability.

Türkiye, Erdogan added, remains ready to provide “all necessary support” to facilitate diplomatic efforts and help secure these outcomes.

