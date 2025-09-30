WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Ibrahim Kalin will discuss the US president's 20-point Gaza plan with the countries involved in negotiations between Hamas and Israel.
(FILE) Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin Kalin is set to meet the parties involved in ongoing negotiations. / AA
September 30, 2025

Türkiye's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin travelled to Qatar on Tuesday to discuss US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, security sources said.

According to the sources, Kalin is set to meet the parties involved in ongoing negotiations between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Qatar, the US, and Egypt, focusing on Trump’s proposed plan to end the war in the Palestinian enclave.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al Ansari told a press conference in Doha that Türkiye will join the talks on the comprehensive plan, emphasising that the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye will be coordinated collectively to bring the conflict to an end.

Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, on Monday.

The 20-point plan includes the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners, the disarmament of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, and the formation of a Palestinian committee to temporarily govern the enclave, among other provisions.

SOURCE:AA
