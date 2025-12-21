Some 130 schoolchildren and staff abducted from a school in Nigeria last month by gunmen have been released, police said.

Gunmen seized at least 303 schoolchildren and 12 teachers in Nigeria’s north-central Niger state when they attacked a school on November 21.

Fifty escaped in the hours that followed, and 100 schoolchildren were freed earlier this month.

Niger police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement on Sunday that “the remaining batch of the abducted students" has now been released.

“A total number of 130 victims, including the staff, have been released,” Abiodun said.

When asked about the 35 unaccounted-for schoolchildren and missing teachers, Abiodun told The Associated Press, “Further details will be communicated.”

But a UN source told AFP that all those taken appeared to have been released, as dozens thought to have been kidnapped had in fact managed to run off during the attack and make their way home.

The accounting has been complicated because the children's homes are scattered across swathes of rural Nigeria, sometimes requiring three or four hours of travel by motorbike to reach their remote villages, the source said.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said in a post on X that the “remaining 130 abducted schoolchildren” have been released.

He said the released schoolchildren would arrive in Minna, the Niger state capital, on Monday and rejoin their parents for Christmas.

“The freedom of the schoolchildren followed a military intelligence-driven operation,” Onanuga said.