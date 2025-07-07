The Pentagon has allocated $130 million in its 2026 budget under the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) to support armed groups in Syria, including the YPG-dominated SDF.

According to a Department of Defence document on the justification of its 2026 budget, the fund aims to support the training, equipment, and monthly stipends of the US-backed SDF and Syrian Free Army based in southeastern Syria, along with "vetted partner forces" in Iraq and Lebanon.

Indicating that the allocation includes light weapons along with medical supplies and facility repairs, it said a Daesh (ISIS) "resurgence is a threat to US national interests, the people of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and the global community."

The YPG is the Syrian extension of the PKK, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU.

The biggest share goes to the PKK/YPG terrorist group