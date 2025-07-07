TÜRKİYE
2 min read
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
While Ankara has not officially commented, the latest US defence budget continues to fuel concerns over American support for the YPG-led SDF, a group Türkiye sees as indistinguishable from the PKK terrorist organisation.
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
The YPG is the Syrian extension of the PKK — a group designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA Archive
July 7, 2025

The Pentagon has allocated $130 million in its 2026 budget under the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) to support armed groups in Syria, including the YPG-dominated SDF.

According to a Department of Defence document on the justification of its 2026 budget, the fund aims to support the training, equipment, and monthly stipends of the US-backed SDF and Syrian Free Army based in southeastern Syria, along with "vetted partner forces" in Iraq and Lebanon.

Indicating that the allocation includes light weapons along with medical supplies and facility repairs, it said a Daesh (ISIS) "resurgence is a threat to US national interests, the people of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and the global community."

The YPG is the Syrian extension of the PKK, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU.

RelatedTRT Global - Why regional cooperation is imperative to defeat the terror of YPG/PKK

The biggest share goes to the PKK/YPG terrorist group

RECOMMENDED

Of the $130 million earmarked for Syria in the Pentagon’s 2026 budget, $7.42 million is allocated to the Syrian Free Army, which the document says is expected to “extend its reach” against Daesh remnants in the Badiyah Desert. 

The vast majority of the funding, however, is directed toward the SDF.

This latest funding comes on top of $147.9 million in 2025 and $156 million in 2024 that Washington allocated to similar groups in Syria under the banner of fighting Daesh, a justification Türkiye has long rejected as a cover for arming terrorist actors on its border.

In its four-decade-long terror campaign, the PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people, including civilians, women, and children. 

Türkiye argues that equipping the PKK/YPG under any label amounts to direct support for terrorism.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate