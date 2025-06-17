On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked attack on Iran with the goal of not just destroying Tehran’s nuclear programme, but also to potentially trigger a regime change in the country.

Among the hundreds of casualties in Iran are over two dozen nuclear scientists and more than twenty senior military commanders, including the chief of staff and the head of the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran has retaliated to the attacks by targeting Israeli military bases, firing hundreds of missiles and drones that managed to pierce through the zionist state’s much-vaunted Iron Dome shield .

For decades, Israel has sounded the alarm, particularly to the United States and its Western allies, about Iran's nuclear ambitions. Yet, this is one of the most ironic episodes in international relations.

Israel has long been suspected to be a nuclear-armed state, though it has never officially acknowledged this fact, and has conveniently refused to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Yet, ironically, it seeks to dismantle the nuclear programme of Iran, a nation that has signed the NPT and permits international inspections.

Israel’s antagonistic behaviour is not new. In 1981 and 2007, it destroyed the nuclear reactors of Iraq and Syria, respectively. On both occasions, the international community remained silent, failing to sanction Israel or deter future aggression.

Tell-all stories

Seymour Hersh, in his 1991 book The Samson Option, detailed how Israel developed a nuclear weapons programme since the 1950s with little scrutiny, aside from a bit of pressure from then-US president John F. Kennedy in the early 1960s.

In 1960, the US discovered Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility through intelligence and aerial surveillance. Israel initially claimed the site was a textile plant, then labelled it a research reactor.

Kennedy, a staunch opponent of nuclear proliferation, viewed Israel’s secret nuclear activities as a threat to global stability.

Between 1961 and 1963, he demanded regular US inspections of the Dimona facility and sent several letters to the then Israeli prime minister David Ben-Gurion, demanding transparency.

In April 1963, Kennedy warned that US support could be jeopardised without compliance. Ben-Gurion abruptly resigned before responding. His successor, Levi Eshkol, delayed and avoided full inspections.

Martin Sandler, a leading authority on Kennedy and a prominent American historian, has suggested, after extensive review of Kennedy-era documents, that the Israeli Mossad orchestrated Kennedy’s assassination to halt US pressure.

After Kennedy’s death, his successor Lyndon B. Johnson relaxed US demands, allowing Israel’s nuclear programme to continue unchecked.

Though Israel has never officially declared its nuclear arsenal, overwhelming evidence supports its existence. The most conclusive proof came in 1986 when Israeli nuclear technician Mordechai Vanunu leaked photos and technical details of Israel’s nuclear programme to The Sunday Times.

Experts concluded Israel had at least 100 nuclear warheads by the mid-1980s. Furthermore, intelligence reports, satellite imagery, and whistleblower accounts have confirmed Israel’s nuclear capability.