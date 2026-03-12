Illegal Israeli settlers on Thursday set fire to the entrance of a mosque in the village of Duma, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, and spray-painted Hebrew slogans on its walls, according to Palestinian sources.

Anti-settlement activist Suleiman Dawabsheh told Anadolu that a group of Israeli settlers infiltrated the village before dawn and set fire to the mosque.

Residents quickly extinguished the flames with the help of crews from the Palestinian Civil Defence before it had a chance to spread inside the building, he added.

Dawabsheh said the blaze damaged the mosque’s entrance, while smoke spread inside the prayer hall, causing damage to interior facades and prayer carpets.

He added that settlers wrote Hebrew slogans on the mosque’s exterior walls.