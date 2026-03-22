Iran's foreign minister has said that the Strait of Hormuz is open, but ships fear passage over a US-Israeli war against Tehran.

"Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated — not Iran," Abbas Araghchi said on X on Sunday.

"No insurer — and no Iranian — will be swayed by more threats. Try respect," he added.

"Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both — or expect neither."

In a statement released on X, the Iranian Foreign Ministry also said the Strait of Hormuz is "not blocked."

However, it added that the vessels "belonging to the aggressor parties cannot be considered as normal and non-hostile passage, and will be dealt with in accordance with the legal framework arising from the conflict, as well as the decisions and measures of the competent Iranian authorities."