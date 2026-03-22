WAR ON IRAN
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Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'open', but ships fear passage due to US-Israel's 'war of choice'
The Iranian Foreign Ministry says the strait isn't blocked, but "cannot be considered as normal and non-hostile passage."
Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'open', but ships fear passage due to US-Israel's 'war of choice'
The closure has driven up shipping and insurance costs, pushed oil prices higher, and raised global economic concerns. (FILE) / Reuters
a day ago

Iran's foreign minister has said that the Strait of Hormuz is open, but ships fear passage over a US-Israeli war against Tehran.

"Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated — not Iran," Abbas Araghchi said on X on Sunday.

"No insurer — and no Iranian  — will be swayed by more threats. Try respect," he added.

"Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both — or expect neither."

In a statement released on X, the Iranian Foreign Ministry also said the Strait of Hormuz is "not blocked."

However, it added that the vessels "belonging to the aggressor parties cannot be considered as normal and non-hostile passage, and will be dealt with in accordance with the legal framework arising from the conflict, as well as the decisions and measures of the competent Iranian authorities."

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RelatedTRT World - Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants if Strait of Hormuz not opened in 48 hours

Strait's closure

Since early March, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route that normally handles about 20 million barrels per day and roughly 20 percent of global liquefied natural gas trade, to most ships.

The closure has driven up shipping and insurance costs, pushed oil prices higher, and raised global economic concerns.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants, starting with the largest, if Tehran did not open the strategic passage within 48 hours.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28, with Tehran responding with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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