BIZTECH
3 min read
Syria rolls out new currency, removing Assad family faces from banknotes
New Syrian banknotes aim to simplify daily transactions and support broader reforms without an immediate impact on economic fundamentals.
Syria rolls out new currency, removing Assad family faces from banknotes
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Central Bank Governor Abdul Qader Hosriya unveil a new banknote in Damascus on December 29, 2025. / AP
December 30, 2025

Syria on Monday unveiled new banknotes, including a redenomination that removes zeros and ditches the portraits of the Assads in a step toward reinforcing national identity and restoring confidence in the economy.

The launch ceremony was held at the Conference Palace in Damascus in the presence of President Ahmed al Sharaa and his wife Latifa al Droubi, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Sharaa and Central Bank Governor Abdul Qader Husariya unveiled the new denominations, announcing the start of a comprehensive monetary transition aimed at strengthening confidence in Syria’s financial system.

Management consultant Abdulah Al Shamma said a team of Syrian experts worked alongside Central Bank staff to assess conditions and study international experiences, adding that the strategy was developed on scholarly grounds “to restore the Central Bank’s standing among its global peers.”

Shamma said the reform is built on five pillars: monetary policy and price stability; a balanced and transparent foreign exchange market; a sound banking sector; secure digital payments; and international financial integration with sustainable financial inclusion.

Sharaa described the launch as “a sign of the end of a previous phase that is not missed,” and the beginning of a new stage Syrians aspire to reach.

On the technical aspects, the president said removing two zeros from the old currency does not in itself improve the economy but rather simplifies transactions.

He stressed that real improvement depends on boosting production, reducing unemployment, and strengthening the banking sector, calling banks “the veins of the economy.”

RelatedTRT World - Explained: Syria’s currency revaluation and how it works

‘New national identity’

He urged the public to remain calm during a sensitive transition period, warning against panic or rushing to exchange old banknotes, saying excessive demand could harm the Syrian pound’s exchange rate.

Sharaa also called for adopting a new culture “that criminalises speculative practices by profiteers,” while ensuring a gradual injection of liquidity to prevent inflation.

RECOMMENDED

On the design of the new notes, he said they reflect a “new national identity” and move away from glorifying individuals, instead using symbolic elements tied to Syrian reality. “People come and go,” he said.

The designs “revive Syria’s historical memory and traditional goods,” he added, expressing confidence that the economy is moving forward in a focused way and that the results of the reforms will emerge gradually, citing Syria’s geopolitical position and growing regional and international interest.

RelatedTRT World - Syria looks for economic rebirth as nation treads a new path after Assad

Removing Assads

State-run Alikhbariyah TV reported that the Central Bank building in Damascus hosted a laser display showcasing the new banknotes.

Syrians continue to use the old banknotes, which many associate with hardships under the former regime.

The note with a 2000-pound denomination carried the image of ousted President Bashar al Assad, while the 1,000-pound note featured his late father, Hafez al Assad.

With the dollar trading at about 11,000 Syrian pounds, residents have also complained about the weak purchasing power that requires carrying bundles of cash for daily needs.

Since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, Syria’s new administration has launched economic and political reforms aimed at improving conditions across the country.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia just after his ouster, ending the Baath Party rule, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration headed by President Sharaa was formed in January.

RelatedTRT World - Syria’s economy shows signs of recovery after civil war
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry