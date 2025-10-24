AMERICAS
2 min read
Colombia's Petro says cut in US aid would mean 'nothing'
Colombian President Gustavo Petro says military cooperation might be affected, saying they would "lose capacity."
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, lanzó duras acusaciones contra su homólogo colombiano, Gustavo Petro, al que calificó de “matón”. / AFP
October 24, 2025

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said that a suspension of aid from the United States would mean nothing to his country, but that changes to military aid could have an effect on capacity.

"What happens if they take away aid? In my opinion, nothing," Petro told journalists on Thursday, adding aid funding often moved through US agencies.

But a cut to military cooperation would matter, he added.

"We lose capacity. And that capacity has to do with being dependent on the aid," Petro said.

US President Donald Trump threatened over the weekend to raise tariffs on the South American country and said Wednesday that all funding to the South American country had been halted.

Colombia was once among the largest recipients of US aid in the Western Hemisphere, but the flow of money was suddenly curtailed this year by the shuttering of USAID, the US government's humanitarian assistance arm. Military cooperation has continued.

War of words

Petro has objected to the US military's strikes against vessels in the Caribbean, which have killed dozens of people and inflamed tensions in the region. Many legal experts and human rights activists have also condemned the actions.

"This type of operation violates international law. In these actions, the United States is committing extrajudicial executions," Petro said on Thursday.

Trump called Petro on Wednesday an "illegal drug leader" and a "bad guy" - language that Petro's government says is offensive.

He also warned of "very serious actions" against Colombia and Petro.

Though Trump has not yet announced any further tariffs, Colombian goods are currently subject to a 10 percent rate.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
