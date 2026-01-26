Israel has killed three Palestinians and wounded six others in its attacks in besieged Gaza, marking a new violation of the October 10 ceasefire agreement, sources said.

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in separate attacks, one in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and another in the Shujaiya-Tuffah area east of Gaza City, medical sources told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

Witnesses said Israeli forces also struck a building belonging to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Jabalia, in northern Gaza, wounding two Palestinians.

Earlier, a medical source told Anadolu that a man was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

Witnesses said Israeli forces opened fire on tents sheltering displaced civilians in the neighbourhood, causing the fatality.

An Israeli drone also hit a communications tower on Al-Wehda Street, which houses several press offices in central Gaza City, the sources said, adding that four passersby were wounded.