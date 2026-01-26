WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
The latest ceasefire violation comes as Israel says it agreed to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing.
Israel has killed over 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 171,400 others in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023. / AA
January 26, 2026

Israel has killed three Palestinians and wounded six others in its attacks in besieged Gaza, marking a new violation of the October 10 ceasefire agreement, sources said.

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in separate attacks, one in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and another in the Shujaiya-Tuffah area east of Gaza City, medical sources told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

Witnesses said Israeli forces also struck a building belonging to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Jabalia, in northern Gaza, wounding two Palestinians.

Earlier, a medical source told Anadolu that a man was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

Witnesses said Israeli forces opened fire on tents sheltering displaced civilians in the neighbourhood, causing the fatality.

An Israeli drone also hit a communications tower on Al-Wehda Street, which houses several press offices in central Gaza City, the sources said, adding that four passersby were wounded.

Israel violations

Israel has killed over 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 171,400 others in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

After the ceasefire in October, 2025, Israel committed hundreds of violations.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israel killed at least 484 people and wounded 1,321 others since the fragile truce.

It has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
