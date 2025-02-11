Hate speech in India targeting the country's religious minorities saw a "staggering" surge in 2024, a US-based think tank has said.

The alarming rise was "deeply intertwined with the ideological ambitions of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the broader Hindu nationalist movement", the India Hate Lab (IHL) said in a report on Monday.

India Hate Lab is part of the Washington-based Center for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH), a non-profit think tank.

During India's bitterly contested national vote last year, critics and civil rights groups accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist BJP of ramping up rhetoric against Muslims to unprecedented levels during his campaign in a bid to mobilise the Hindu majority.

At his rallies, he referred to Muslims as "infiltrators", and claimed the main opposition Congress party would redistribute the nation's wealth to Muslims if it won.

Modi won a third successive term in office in June but was forced into a coalition government after a shock election setback. BJP didn't win an outright majority for the first time in a decade.

'Staggering'

The BJP's Hindu nationalist rhetoric has left India's Muslim population of more than 220 million increasingly anxious about their future.

"The number of hate speech incidents targeting religious minorities surged from 668 in 2023 to 1,165 in 2024, marking a staggering 74.4 percent increase," the IHL report stated.

It added that "the fact that 2024 was a general election year... played a crucial role in shaping the patterns of hate speech incidents".

It said 98.5 percent of the hate speeches targeted Muslims, with more than two-thirds of them taking place in states controlled by the BJP or its allies, according to the report.