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Chancellor Merz warns Netanyahu against 'partial annexation' of occupied West Bank
German Chancellor warns Israeli PM that a "de facto partial annexation of the occupied West Bank" must be prevented, and urges Netanyahu to open direct peace talks with Lebanese government.
Chancellor Merz warns Netanyahu against 'partial annexation' of occupied West Bank
Merz voices 'deep concern' over Palestinian territories in call with Netanyahu (Photo: File) / Reuters
15 hours ago

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has voiced "deep concern" over the situation in the Palestinian territories, saying a "de facto partial annexation of the occupied West Bank" must be prevented.

"Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke by phone today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the conversation, the chancellor expressed his deep concern about developments in the Palestinian territories. There must be no de facto partial annexation of the occupied West Bank," government spokesman Stefan Kornelius has said in a statement.

The chancellor encouraged Prime Minister Netanyahu to begin direct peace talks with the Lebanese government and called for an end to hostilities in southern Lebanon.

Merz’s remarks have been underscored by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who in a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Raggi, said "direct talks between Israel and Lebanon could be an important first step toward a future in which both are respected: Israel’s security interests and Lebanon’s right to territorial integrity and sovereignty."

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"Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel must stop. We support Lebanon’s exercise of the monopoly on the use of force throughout its territory and the disarmament of Hezbollah. At the same time, the Israeli army must protect the civilian population and civilian infrastructure," Wadephul added.

Israel began its attacks on Lebanon soon after the US-Israeli war on Iran on 28 February.

More than 2,000 people have since been killed, and over 1 million people have been displaced.

After Pakistan mediated a ceasefire in the Iran war last week, Lebanon and Israel also agreed to hold talks, with the first meeting scheduled for Tuesday in Washington.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli attacks on Lebanon 'should stop now': UK's Starmer
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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