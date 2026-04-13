German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has voiced "deep concern" over the situation in the Palestinian territories, saying a "de facto partial annexation of the occupied West Bank" must be prevented.

"Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke by phone today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the conversation, the chancellor expressed his deep concern about developments in the Palestinian territories. There must be no de facto partial annexation of the occupied West Bank," government spokesman Stefan Kornelius has said in a statement.

The chancellor encouraged Prime Minister Netanyahu to begin direct peace talks with the Lebanese government and called for an end to hostilities in southern Lebanon.

Merz’s remarks have been underscored by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who in a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Raggi, said "direct talks between Israel and Lebanon could be an important first step toward a future in which both are respected: Israel’s security interests and Lebanon’s right to territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Push for dialogue