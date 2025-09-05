Washington, DC — The sea was black and still. In the winter of 2019, US Navy SEALs rose from the water and crawled onto a North Korean beach.

Their mission, described by the New York Times, was one of the most dangerous undertaken in decades: to plant a device that would let Washington listen in on Kim Jong-un's inner circle at the height of nuclear talks with Donald Trump.

It was not routine espionage. The operation demanded presidential approval, the Times reported, because discovery could trigger catastrophe.

If captured, the SEALs could be paraded as hostages. If killed, the risk of escalation with a nuclear power was real. Yet Trump, persuaded by intelligence chiefs that the payoff justified the gamble, gave the order.

Red Squadron of SEAL Team 6 was chosen.

The same men who had stormed Abbottabad now prepared for a very different target. They spent months rehearsing in cold American waters, learning to ride miniature subs through hours of darkness, emerging half-frozen to crawl unseen onto a hostile shore.

The Times reported that every drill was run under a blackout of communications. No drones, no live feeds.

Once inside North Korea, the men would have nothing but rehearsed timings, memory, and silence to guide them.

The Times reported that two nuclear-powered submarines ferried them close, before releasing mini-subs that glided towards the coast.

Night turned deadly

Sensors suggested an empty shoreline. The water was calm. The night silent.

Sliding doors opened and the SEALs swam into shallows, dragging their gear. Each pause, each scan above the surface, confirmed the same thing: no one there.

Then came movement. A small boat appeared, flashlights cutting across the waves. From the beach, the commandos saw the beams sweep dangerously close to the mini-subs. The sense of invisibility vanished.