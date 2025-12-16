WORLD
Thailand says Cambodia must declare ceasefire first to stop fighting
Thai officials accuse Cambodia of aggression while both sides deny targeting civilians and blame each other for the clashes.
Cambodia and Thailand trade accusations over border violence. / Reuters
December 16, 2025

Thailand said on Tuesday that Cambodia must be the first to announce a truce to halt fighting between the two nations after more than a week of deadly clashes in a reignited border conflict.

"As the aggressor onto Thai territory, Cambodia must announce the ceasefire first," Thai foreign ministry spokeswoman Maratee Nalita Andamo told reporters in Bangkok, adding that Cambodia must also cooperate in de-mining efforts at the border "sincerely".

Renewed fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours this month has killed at least 32 people, including soldiers and civilians, and displaced around 800,000, officials said.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the clashes, claiming self-defence and trading accusations of attacks on civilians.

Cambodia did not immediately respond to Thailand's statement.

US President Donald Trump, who intervened in the border conflict earlier this year, last week claimed the two countries had agreed to a ceasefire beginning Saturday night.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said his country supported the ceasefire initiative of Malaysia, chair of the ASEAN regional bloc, with Washington's participation.

But fighting has continued daily since December 7, and Bangkok has denied Trump's claim of a truce.

SOURCE:AFP
