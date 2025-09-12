Archaeologists excavating the historic Gevas Seljuk Cemetery in Van have uncovered a series of 700-year-old tombstones adorned with intricate carvings, including rare depictions of Cevgan — the ancient equestrian game known as the “Game of Kings”.

Experts say the finds, made during restoration work, offer unprecedented insights into the cultural identity, social practices, and martial traditions of early Turkic Islamic Anatolia.

Associate Professor Ercan Calis from Van Yuzuncu Yil University and director of the ongoing Gevas Seljuk graveyard excavations, describes the discovery as “a remarkable milestone” in understanding Seljuk-era heritage.

“The tombstones, as significant tangible cultural heritage, serve not only as monuments but also as symbols of a nation's identity,” he tells TRT World, adding that the cemetery represents an essential component of Anatolia’s Turkish-Islamic cultural heritage.

“The rich decorative inscriptions carved onto the tombstones within the cemetery stand out as a remarkable testimony to early Turkish-Islamic art.”

A visual chronicle in stone

Among the remarkable motifs are exquisite geometric and vegetal patterns, alongside raised medallions, rosettes, gulbezek designs, carkifelek (wheel-of-fortune), and depictions of lamps and candlesticks, according to Dr Calis.

“Furthermore, motifs of Cevgan — an early polo-like equestrian game — appear alongside bow-and-arrow engravings, symbolising both cultural continuity and artistic sophistication.”

One of the most notable examples of this discovery is a tombstone sarcophagus, crafted from white limestone and restored last year.

“On the southern facade, several finely executed carvings survive. To the west, a Cevgan motif is engraved using the incising technique, while on the eastern side, a bow-and-arrow motif appears, Dr Calis tells TRT World.

“Beneath the Cevgan depiction lies a delicate gulbezek motif, while above it, an intricate geometric interlacing pattern is visible.”

The Cevgan motif is a significant part of Anatolia’s Turkish-Islamic cultural heritage, according to Dr Calis, as during the Seljuk period, Cevgan was a widely practised sport, enjoyed by both ordinary people and sultans.



It involved striking a ball on horseback using curved sticks, symbolising skill, elegance, and bravery.

“This motif, frequently used in Turkish art, eventually travelled westward and evolved into the modern polo emblem recognised today,” he says. Adjacent to this, a bow-and-arrow motif suggests a personal story about the deceased, he explains.

“It is believed that this design was intentionally carved to emphasise that the individual buried here was also a highly skilled archer, reflecting his personal valour and social standing.”

An ancient game across civilisations

Rooted deep in Central Asian Turkic culture, Cevgan — known as “cogen” in the 11th-century lexicon Divanu Lugati’t-Turk — was far more than a pastime.

First immortalised by the Persian poet Ferdowsi in his Shahnameh (the longest poem ever written by a single author), the sport symbolised discipline and elite mastery among Turkic warriors and statesmen.

Players, mounted on powerful horses, used curved wooden mallets to strike a leather or wooden ball, driving it skillfully toward the opposing goal. Historical texts reveal that Cevgan was central to warrior preparation, retaining agility, precision, and teamwork — qualities central to Turkic identity.

“Today, traditional sports such as mounted archery, archery, javelin (cirit), kokboru, and Cevgan are attracting increasing attention for their deep historical and cultural roots,” Dr Hasan Sahinturk, Director of the Archery Research Institute at the Okcular Foundation, tells TRT World.

In the context of Central Asian Turkic life, these practices held profound significance.

More than entertainment, these were vital exercises for maintaining and sharpening the martial abilities of Turkic communities.

From an early age, Turks were trained in horsemanship, archery, and strategy, embedding martial excellence into daily life, according to Dr Sahinturk.

“Wherever they founded cities, they deliberately established okmeydanlari — archery grounds and training fields — to preserve and refine these traditions,” he says.