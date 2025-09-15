ASIA PACIFIC
Pakistan coach expresses disappointment over India snubbing post-match handshake at Asia Cup
Bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan has remained suspended since 2013, and the arch-rivals play each other only in multi-team tournaments.
India's Suryakumar Yadav talks to Shivam Dube during the match. / Reuters
September 15, 2025

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said they were disappointed by India's decision not to shake hands after Sunday's politically-charged Asia Cup match between the bitter neighbours.

India won the Group A encounter by seven wickets in the first cricket match between the sides since a four-day military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

While the match itself passed without incident, there was no shaking of hands between the captains at the toss or among the players at the end.

"We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We obviously are disappointed that our opposition didn't do that," Hesson told reporters.

"We sort of went over there to shake hands and they'd already gone into the changing room.

"That was a disappointing way for the match to finish, and a match we were disappointed for the way we played, but we were certainly willing to shake hands."

Pakistan captain Salman Agha did not attend the presentation ceremony, which New Zealander Hesson said was a "follow-on effect" of India's refusal to shake hands.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated their victory to the Indian army at the ceremony, and expressed solidarity with those affected from the April 22 attack in India-administered Kashmir, which triggered the conflict.

In the post-match press conference, Suryakumar said the players were aligned with the Indian cricket board and government.

"We took a call (on not shaking hands). We came here to just play the game. We have given a proper reply," said the batter.

Sunday's match went ahead despite calls in India for the team to boycott it.

India could face Pakistan twice more at the tournament, including in the September 28 final, should the teams advance that far.

SOURCE:Reuters
