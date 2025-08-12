WORLD
Poland records over 550 illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus in 72 hours
Local reports say migrant attacks are growing increasingly violent, with Poland accusing neighbours Belarus and Russia of orchestrating a migrant crisis to deliberately destabilise both the country and the wider EU.
Migrants stand behind a fence as Polish soldier stands guard on Belarusian-Polish border in the forest near Topilo village, Poland on June 3, 2024. / Reuters
August 12, 2025

Poland has seen more than 550 illegal border crossing attempts from its neighbour Belarus in three days, prompting fear of a fresh migrant crisis, according to local media on Tuesday.

The Polish Border Guard Service said Monday that more than 550 illegal crossing attempts from Belarus were documented between August 9-11 in the country’s eastern Podlaskie region, the Polish broadcaster TVP World reported.

According to officials, the scale and violence in these crossings have increased with migrants throwing projectiles, including Molotov cocktails, at border guards and troops.

Video footage released by the service shows several individuals climbing the 5-metre (16-foot) barrier before being stopped by patrols.

"Several times, there were aggressive actions from individuals on the other side of the technical barrier — migrants threw stones and branches at Polish patrols," the Polish Border Guard Service wrote in a post on X.

Warsaw accuses Belarus and its ally Russia of creating a border crisis to destabilise Poland and the EU, and suggests that since mid-2021, Belarus has been helping migrants from the Middle East and Africa make their way into Poland — and so also into the EU — via the forested and swampy areas of north-eastern Poland.

In July 2024, the Polish parliament passed legislation removing criminal liability from uniformed personnel using firearms on Poland’s eastern border.

This happened after two incidents on the border. In one, a soldier died in June 2024 after being stabbed by a migrant with a knife, and in the other, military police arrested two soldiers for firing warning shots at migrants.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
