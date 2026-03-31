The US-Israel war on Iran has threatened Gulf ports and disrupted global trade through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has warned that ships passing through the narrow Strait will be targeted, after the US and Israel launched strikes on the country on February 28.

Below is a list of reported attacks:

MARCH 1

A crew member was killed on board Marshall Islands-flagged crude tanker MKD VYOM after it was hit by a projectile as the vessel sailed off the Omani coast, 50 nautical miles (nm) north of the capital Muscat, manager V.Ships said.

Gibraltar-flagged oil bunkering tanker Hercules Star, which supplies fuel to ships, was struck by a projectile 17 nm northwest of UAE's Mina Saqr in Ras Al Khaimah. A fire caused by the attack was extinguished, UKMTO said.

A Palau-flagged tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, two nautical miles north of Oman's Kumzar. The crew of the US-sanctioned Skylight was evacuated, Oman's maritime security centre said.

MARCH 2

US-flagged products tanker Stena Imperative was struck by two projectiles in the port of Bahrain, which resulted in a fire and the crew evacuating, UKMTO said.

MARCH 3

Marshall Islands crude oil tanker Libra Trader and ​Panama-flagged bulker Gold Oak also sustained minor damage about 7-10 nm off the UAE's port of Fujairah, UKMTO said.

MARCH 4

Maltese-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige was damaged ​by a projectile as it sailed towards the top of the Strait, two nautical miles north of Oman. The attack caused a fire in the engine room and prompted ​its crew to abandon ​ship, according to shipping sources.

MARCH 5

Crude oil tanker Sonangol Namibe was hit by a blast while anchored near Iraq's Khor al Zubair port, US representative company Sonangol Marine Services said.

An Iranian remote-controlled boat laden with explosives was used to target and damage the Bahamas-flagged ship, according to initial assessments from two Iraqi port security sources.

MARCH 6

A tugboat was hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, six nautical miles north of Oman, while conducting operations with vessel Safeen Prestige, which was struck on March 4, UKMTO said.

MARCH 7

UKMTO reported - citing a third party it did not name - a possible drone attack 10 nm north of Saudi Arabia's Jubail. It said the majority of the crew was evacuated.