Most of Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region lost power on Saturday following a Russian drone strike, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Repair crews have begun work to restore electricity, he added.

The region, which borders Russia and Belarus, had a pre-war population of nearly one million.

The regional capital Chernihiv was fully without power, the city administration there said.

Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, triggering frequent, hours-long blackouts across the country.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said it had shot down 283 Ukrainian drones overnight.