Most of Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region lost power on Saturday following a Russian drone strike, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.
Repair crews have begun work to restore electricity, he added.
The region, which borders Russia and Belarus, had a pre-war population of nearly one million.
The regional capital Chernihiv was fully without power, the city administration there said.
Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, triggering frequent, hours-long blackouts across the country.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said it had shot down 283 Ukrainian drones overnight.
The heaviest attack was reportedly in the southern Rostov region, near the Ukrainian border, where 90 drones were intercepted.
In Ufa, the administrative centre of Russia’s Bashkortostan region, drones aimed at oil refineries reportedly struck a residential building under construction.
Independent verification of claims of both sides is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.
Ukraine’s negotiators in US
A Ukrainian delegation has arrived in the US city of Miami on Friday for negotiations with the US side.
The Ukrainian delegation includes Defence and Security Council head Rustem Umerov, Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov, lawmaker Davyd Arakhamia, and deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslutsa.
The American side will be represented by the White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.