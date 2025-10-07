Turkish defence firm Havelsan’s homegrown network-supported data-integrated combat management system “Advent” and its platform data distribution system “Fleetstar” were delivered to the Indonesian Navy to power its KRI Belati-622 vessel.

Advent and Fleetstar completed their sea acceptance and live-fire tests before being integrated into the Indonesian Navy's KCR-60 platform.

The systems were then delivered to the navy on the KRI-Belati fast attack craft.

The platform was developed by the Indonesian shipbuilder PT Tesco Indomartim. This is Havelsan's first delivery to Asia-Pacific and the Indonesian Navy.

The SATGAS test team, the Indonesian Defence Ministry, and the shipyard all commended Advent's superior performance and Havelsan officials' interventions in the subsystems during the testing process.