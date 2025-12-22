ASIA PACIFIC
South Korea’s parliament launches probe into 2024 Jeju Air crash
Special parliamentary committee to look closely into factors that may have been responsible for the crash of Jeju Air flight last year that claimed 179 lives.
Family members of the victims have expressed opposition against the government investigation [FILE]. / Reuters
December 22, 2025

South Korea’s parliament launched a probe on Monday into the cause of the crash of a Jeju Air flight last year that claimed 179 lives, Yonhap News Agency has reported.

A special parliamentary committee comprised of 18 members of the National Assembly began the investigation, which will run for at least 40 days.

The committee plans to look closely into factors that may have caused the crash, including a bird strike and possible aircraft defects.

It will also examine whether any attempts were made to cover up facts in the government’s investigation into the crash.

On December 29, 179 out of the 181 passengers on board a Jeju Air flight from Bangkok were killed when the plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Muan International Airport, located 290 kilometres (180 miles) south of Seoul, and overshot the runway, hitting a concrete barrier and catching fire.

Only two crew members survived.

Family members of the victims have expressed opposition against the government investigation, raising questions about its transparency and credibility and calling for an independent probe, the report added.

SOURCE:AA
