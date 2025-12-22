South Korea’s parliament launched a probe on Monday into the cause of the crash of a Jeju Air flight last year that claimed 179 lives, Yonhap News Agency has reported.

A special parliamentary committee comprised of 18 members of the National Assembly began the investigation, which will run for at least 40 days.

The committee plans to look closely into factors that may have caused the crash, including a bird strike and possible aircraft defects.

It will also examine whether any attempts were made to cover up facts in the government’s investigation into the crash.