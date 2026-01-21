Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter for Gaza in Switzerland.

Hakan Fidan will attend the ceremony on Thursday on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the Turkish foreign ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

The creation of the board coincided with the launch of phase two of a ceasefire agreement which was meant to halt Israel’s war on Gaza that has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

‘Board of Peace’