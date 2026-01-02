Some gestures are small enough to be overlooked, yet precise enough to matter. New York City's first Muslim and South Asian mayor Zohran Mamdani’s letter to jailed Indian activist Umar Khalid is one of them.

Khalid has spent nearly five years in prison without trial after he was arrested under India’s sweeping anti-terror law that critics say has been weaponised against Muslims by the Hindu right-wing government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shortly after Mamdani was sworn in, the short, handwritten and undated note was shared publicly by Khalid’s partner.

"Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you," the letter read .

The letter emerged after Mamdani met Khalid’s family during their visit to the United States in early December. Its timing ensured it would not be read as a private exchange alone.

Khalid has been imprisoned since September 2020, accused of being part of a “larger conspiracy” behind the February 2020 Delhi violence.

He is charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA , a law that allows for prolonged detention and makes bail exceptionally difficult.

While Khalid has consistently denied the allegations, his case has become emblematic of how the Indian state has responded to dissent since the mass protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in late 2019 and early 2020.

Khalid was briefly granted provisional bail in December to attend his sister’s wedding, only to return to Delhi’s Tihar jail days later.

A fair and timely trial

Mamdani’s note was soon followed by a more formal intervention as eight US lawmakers wrote to India’s ambassador in Washington, calling on the Indian government to ensure Umar Khalid receives a fair and timely trial.

The letter underlined that Khalid’s prolonged detention without bail may violate international standards of due process and the presumption of innocence. It was signed by senior Democrats, including Jim McGovern, Jamie Raskin, Chris Van Hollen, Pramila Jayapal and Rashida Tlaib.