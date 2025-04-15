The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power complex on Tuesday has resumed test removal of fuel debris from the crippled nuclear plant, according to local media reports.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) began the trial procedure at the No.2 reactor to retrieve a small amount of nuclear fuel debris, NHK World reported.

In November last year, TEPCO successfully retrieved for the first time a tiny piece of melted fuel from a reactor damaged in the massive earthquake and tsunami disaster in 2011.