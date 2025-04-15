WORLD
1 min read
Japan resumes test removal of fuel debris at Fukushima Nuclear Plant: local media
Around 880 tonnes of fuel debris remain in three reactors at the plant, which suffered core meltdowns after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
00:00
Japan resumes test removal of fuel debris at Fukushima Nuclear Plant: local media
Tokyo Electric Power Company starts dismantling treated water tanks at Fukushima nuclear plant. / AFP
April 15, 2025

The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power complex on Tuesday has resumed test removal of fuel debris from the crippled nuclear plant, according to local media reports.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) began the trial procedure at the No.2 reactor to retrieve a small amount of nuclear fuel debris, NHK World reported.

In November last year, TEPCO successfully retrieved for the first time a tiny piece of melted fuel from a reactor damaged in the massive earthquake and tsunami disaster in 2011.

RelatedJapan begins release of Fukushima treated nuclear water - TRT Afrika
RECOMMENDED

 TEPCO plans to follow a similar method as the first test by inserting a slim pipe-shaped device into the containment vessel and collecting several grams of debris accumulated at the bottom, according to the broadcaster. The operator hopes to bring the sample out by next week if the process goes smoothly.

Approximately 880 tons of fuel debris remains in three reactors of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which experienced core meltdowns during the nuclear disaster. The Fukushima nuclear plant was damaged when a magnitude 9 earthquake, followed by a tsunami, struck Japan in 2011.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation