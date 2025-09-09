The Trump administration has announced the launch of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdown in Illinois, saying the operation would target "criminal illegal aliens" in Chicago, days after President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated meme saying "Chipocalypse Now."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said "Operation Midway Blitz" aimed at arresting gang members, rapists, kidnappers and drug traffickers.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described those targeted as "the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Chicago."

Officials cited 11 cases of immigrants, mostly from Mexico and Venezuela, who had prior arrests or convictions for serious crimes and were released from local jails under Illinois’ "sanctuary" laws rather than handed to ICE.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, both Democrats, said they received no advance notice of the operation, denouncing it as political theater.

"This isn’t about fighting crime. That requires support and coordination — yet we’ve experienced nothing like that over the past several weeks," Pritzker said on X.

Johnson voiced concern over "potential militarised immigration enforcement without due process," citing ICE’s history of detaining US citizens.

Chicago Alderwoman Jeylu Gutierrez said at least five residents of her southwest-side ward were detained, including a flower vendor at work.

"This was never about arresting the worst of the worst, this is about terrorizing our communities," she told reporters.