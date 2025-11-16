An Israeli tank opened fire on the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the mission said on Sunday, calling the incident a “serious violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

According to UNIFIL, heavy machine-gun rounds struck the ground about five meters from peacekeepers who were on foot patrol near a position Israel has erected inside Lebanese territory.

The peacekeepers were forced to take shelter, and no injuries were reported.

UNIFIL said it immediately contacted the Israeli military through liaison channels to demand an end to the firing.

Related TRT World - Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank raid

Violation of UN Resolution 1701 amid rising tensions