Israeli forces operate a special intelligence unit tasked with smearing and targeting Palestinian journalists in Gaza, according to a new investigation by +972 Magazine and Local Call.

Known as the “Legitimisation Cell,” the unit was established in October 2023, at the start of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

The unit collected intelligence on alleged Hamas use of schools and hospitals.

The cell was tasked with gathering intelligence from Gaza to defend Israel’s image abroad, according to three intelligence officials who revealed that its mission was to depict Palestinian journalists as “undercover Hamas operatives”.

One of its most controversial assignments, sources said, was to find Gaza-based journalists who could be presented as undercover Hamas operatives, thereby deflecting mounting criticism over the killing of reporters.

“If the global media is talking about Israel killing innocent journalists, then immediately there’s a push to find one journalist who might not be so innocent, as if that somehow makes killing the other 20 acceptable,” one intelligence source explained.

According to the sources, the aim was less about operational security than public relations.

“The team regularly collected intelligence that could be used for hasbara, say; a stockpile of [Hamas] weapons [found] in a school, anything that could bolster Israel’s international legitimacy to keep fighting,” one said.

The intelligence was also shared with the United States, with the stated purpose of preventing diplomatic pressure or disruption of weapons supplies.

One source described a case in which the unit wrongly portrayed a journalist as a Hamas military commander.

“They were eager to label him as a target, as a terrorist, to say it’s okay to attack him,” the source recalled. “In the end, they realised he really was a journalist,” and no strike was carried out.

Serving ‘hasbara efforts’

The same tactics appear in the army’s justification for strikes on Al-Sharif and fellow journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul.