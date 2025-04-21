Rawhi Fattouh, chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) National Council, expressed his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus for hosting a recent international meeting aimed at bolstering support for Palestine.

The Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine meeting, led by Türkiye’s parliament speaker and held in Istanbul last week, brought together parliament speakers from 13 countries. Fattouh described the event as a “promising initiative” and said there were plans to expand its reach in the future.

Speaking to Anadolu at the event, Fattouh said the meeting demonstrated a firm stance in support of the Palestinian people’s determination, calling on the international community to intensify pressure on Israel and advocate for a two-state solution.

He stressed that Palestinians will not leave their homeland and asserted that their continued resistance will ultimately compel Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war.

Fattouh condemned the ongoing Israeli military offensives in Gaza, calling them a “massacre,” and criticised the international community for a failure to act or pressure Israel to end the aggression against Palestinians.

No food or drinkable water in Gaza,

Fattouh said more than 40% of people in eastern Gaza are currently living in tents, with over 80% of homes rendered uninhabitable. He reported widespread destruction of infrastructure, including hospitals, mosques, and universities, saying Gaza is now buried under more than 50 million tons of rubble.

More than 15,000 people are still missing under the rubble, he added.

He warned that the most pressing crisis is hunger and thirst, as well as a food blockade and a lack of clean water, which exacerbate the gravity of the situation, as well as an acute shortage of medicine.

He also pointed out that there are not enough hospitals to treat the wounded and that over 5,000 children require prosthetic limbs.

People’s determination will stop this war Fattouh criticised Netanyahu for escalating violence, saying he is backed by the US and is carrying out attacks across multiple regions, including Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, without any effective opposition to stop him.