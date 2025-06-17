ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
US sending additional fighter jets to Middle East: report
US official tells Fox News that the Pentagon is extending the deployment of air assets in the region as well.
US sending additional fighter jets to Middle East: report
FILE - A USAF officer, L, briefs an Indian naval officer about the F-35 fighter aircraft at the Aero India 2025, in Bengaluru, India, Feb. 14, 2025. / AP
June 17, 2025

The Pentagon will deploy additional fighter jets to the Middle East as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, according to a media report.

Speaking to Fox News, a US official stated on Tuesday that aside from the fighter jets, the Pentagon is extending the deployment of F-16, F-22, and F-35 fighter jets already stationed in the Middle East.

RelatedTRT Global - Won't kill Iran's supreme leader — at least 'for now': Trump

On Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the US deployed additional military assets to the Middle East, a move he and other senior Trump administration officials have maintained is "defensive" in nature amid speculation that American forces could join Israel's military campaign.

RECOMMENDED

Also, a defence official told Anadolu that Hegseth directed the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group to the CENTCOM area of responsibility to sustain "our defensive posture and safeguard American personnel."

RelatedTRT Global - US warship heads to Middle East as Iran, Israel conflict escalates

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks. Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the Israeli assault.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group