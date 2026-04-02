WAR ON IRAN
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US Embassy warns Americans to leave Iraq amid imminent attack risk in Baghdad
The embassy warning cites possible militia strikes on US-linked sites in Baghdad within the next 24-48 hours.
US Embassy warns Americans to leave Iraq amid imminent attack risk in Baghdad
The US flag flies at the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on March 17 2026. / Reuters Archive
April 2, 2026

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday urged American citizens to leave Iraq immediately, warning of possible attacks in the capital within the next 24 to 48 hours.

In a security alert posted on the US social media platform X, the embassy said Iran-allied Iraqi militias may be planning attacks in central Baghdad targeting US citizens and interests.

Potential targets could include Americans, companies, universities, diplomatic facilities, energy infrastructure, hotels and airports, as well as Iraqi institutions and civilian sites perceived to be linked to the United States, it said.

The embassy noted that militias have previously targeted Americans for kidnapping and urged citizens to depart the country without delay.

“Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave immediately if you are there,” the alert said.

RelatedTRT World - At least 30 killed in air strikes on Iran-linked militia headquarters in western Iraq
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It also warned that the Iraqi government has been unable to prevent attacks occurring within or originating from its territory, adding that some militia members “may have links to state institutions or carry official identification.”

The United States accuses some Iraqi militant groups of ties to Iran and of carrying out attacks on US bases in the region.

The US and Israel have maintained an air offensive on Iran since February 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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