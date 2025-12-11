WORLD
2 min read
UK police hunt suspects after high-value British Empire artefacts stolen from museum
Police say more than 600 culturally significant items were taken from a Bristol site housing the British Empire and Commonwealth Collection, in one of the UK’s largest recent museum thefts.
UK police hunt suspects after high-value British Empire artefacts stolen from museum
Police said they want to question four unidentified men in caps or hoodies seen on CCTV carrying bags in the early hours. / Others
December 11, 2025

More than 600 items from a collection documenting the links between Britain and countries in the former British Empire were stolen from a UK museum in September, police said.

Avon and Somerset police have launched an appeal for information about four men captured on CCTV images on September 25 outside a building in the southwestern city of Bristol which housed items from the collection.

"More than 600 artefacts of various descriptions were taken by the offenders," police said in a statement about the theft from the British Empire and Commonwealth Collection on Thursday.

"The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city," said the officer in the case, Dan Burgan.

"These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history."

Police said they wanted to talk to four unidentified men, all wearing caps or hoodies, seen in the CCTV images carrying bags in the early hours.

Police said the burglary happened between 1:00am and 2:00am on September 25 in the city's Cumberland Road area.

A collection documenting a contested past

RECOMMENDED

According to the collection's website, the "unique collection documents the links between Britain and countries in the British Empire from the late 19th century to recent times".

It contains diverse objects, many of them from the Pacific islands and clothing from African nations.

There are also photographs, films, personal papers as well as sound recordings to provide "insights into diverse lives and landscapes during a challenging and controversial period of history," the website adds.

The collection had been transferred from the former British Empire & Commonwealth Museum in Bristol when it closed in 2012.

It remained in the care of the city council, as well as Bristol Museums, which encompasses five different institutions, and the city's archives.

The revelation comes after thieves stole crown jewels from the Louvre, in Paris, in October.

In August 2023, the British Museum in London revealed that some 1,800 items had been taken from its world-renowned collections by a former employee. A few hundred were later recovered.

The museum's director Hartwig Fischer resigned in August 2023 after admitting the institution did not act "as it should have" on warnings that items had gone missing.

RelatedTRT World - How Western museums distorted the Muslim image after stealing its art
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE