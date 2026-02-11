Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree calling a national referendum on the country's new constitution for March 15.

The referendum carries the question, "Do you adopt the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan?", the draft of which was published in the mass media on February 12, 2026, according to the decree published on the presidential website on Wednesday.

Speaking at a government meeting on Tuesday, Tokayev said that the draft of the new constitution incorporates "important progressive norms".

He emphasised that the adoption of the new constitution "will give a powerful impetus to the development of Kazakhstan and will help realise the potential of every citizen."

Tokayev said Kazakhstan is replacing the "super-presidential form of government" with a presidential republic with an influential parliament.