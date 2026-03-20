Saudi oil officials are urgently modelling how far crude prices could rise if the hostilities centred around Iran and the resulting supply disruptions continue. The outlook is causing alarm, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to several officials in the Gulf’s largest oil producer, their baseline scenario sees prices climbing above $180 a barrel if the disruption lasts through late April.

Although such a surge might appear to benefit a country still heavily dependent on oil income, Saudi officials view it as a serious risk.

Extremely high prices could drive consumers to cut back on oil use in ways that last beyond the crisis, or even push the global economy into recession, further weakening demand.

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Market instability in the long term

It could also leave Saudi Arabia looking as though it is profiting from a conflict it did not initiate.

"Saudi Arabia generally does not like too-rapid increases in oil, because that then creates long-term market instability,” an analyst of Saudi foreign policy and geopolitics with the King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies told the paper.

"For Saudis, the ideal equation is a relatively modest increase in prices while their market share remains stable," said Umar Karim.

Saudi Aramco, the state-run energy giant responsible for the kingdom’s oil production, sales, and pricing, declined to comment.