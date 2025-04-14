Washington DC — US President Donald Trump is hosting El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the White House to highlight what American officials said was a "historic partnership to make the world a safer place."

Trump told Bukele on Monday that "you are helping us out" by holding those deported from the US in a notorious prison in El Salvador, to which Bukele responded, "We are eager to help."

Trump stated, "Now we just need to remove the criminals, murderers, and rapists from our country."

As both leaders spoke, White House emailed journalists what it said was a "tiny sample of the cold-blooded criminals deported to El Salvador".

The list included names of some two dozen alleged gang members that Bukele's country has taken in.

"Thanks to the two leaders, scores of violent illegal immigrant killers, rapists, gang members, and other sick criminals have been swiftly taken off our streets," the White House added.

Bukele's visit to the US is pivotal for both nations.

Shortly after Trump's inauguration to a second term, Bukele made a surprising offer to the new US leader — San Salvador can accept deportees from the US, for a fee.

Then in March, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 against Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal group from Venezuela's prisons, following the Salvadoran leader's proposal.

A rarely invoked law allows the US president to detain or deport nationals from an "enemy nation" during wartime or invasion. It was last used during World War II.

The Trump administration deported around 250 alleged Tren de Aragua members to El Salvador, where they were placed in the CECOT mega-prison, central to Bukele's anti-gang strategy.

The prison, with a capacity of 40,000, was constructed for gang members in a country once plagued by high murder rates, which have recently declined.

CECOT prisoners are denied visitors and attend hearings virtually. The prison blocks cell signals to prevent gang members from contacting criminals outside, according to media reports.

Activists claim detainees in El Salvador's prisons are isolated and lack legal recourse, while some families deny their relatives' gang affiliations.

$6 million fee for keeping deportees

"It was approximately $6 million to El Salvador for the detention of these foreign terrorists," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at one of her recent briefings.