The Turkish president spoke by phone with Libya’s prime minister, expressing condolences over the plane crash that killed Libya's army chief in Türkiye, according to the Turkish communications director Burhanettin Duran.

During the call with Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on Wednesday, Türkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan “expressed his sorrow and condolences over the loss of life in the plane crash carrying Libya’s Chief of Staff, Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, and those accompanying him,” said Duran.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya earlier said that the wreckage of the Falcon 50-type business jet, which took off from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport en route to Tripoli on Tuesday, was found by gendarmerie teams about 2 kilometres south of Kesikkavak in Ankara’s Haymana district.

The jet’s black box and cockpit voice recorder were recovered early on Wednesday, Yerlikaya said.