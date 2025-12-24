TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish president offers condolences to Libya’s PM over deadly plane crash
Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences to Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in a phone call after a plane crash in Ankara killed the Libyan army chief, the Turkish communications director says.
Turkish president offers condolences to Libya’s PM over deadly plane crash
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Ankara [FILE]. / AA
December 24, 2025

The Turkish president spoke by phone with Libya’s prime minister, expressing condolences over the plane crash that killed Libya's army chief in Türkiye, according to the Turkish communications director Burhanettin Duran.

During the call with Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on Wednesday, Türkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan “expressed his sorrow and condolences over the loss of life in the plane crash carrying Libya’s Chief of Staff, Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, and those accompanying him,” said Duran.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya earlier said that the wreckage of the Falcon 50-type business jet, which took off from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport en route to Tripoli on Tuesday, was found by gendarmerie teams about 2 kilometres south of Kesikkavak in Ankara’s Haymana district.

The jet’s black box and cockpit voice recorder were recovered early on Wednesday, Yerlikaya said.

RECOMMENDED

The process of examining these devices to determine the cause of the crash has begun, he added.

Following the deaths, Libya’s Government of National Unity declared three days of national mourning.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye recovers black box from jet crash that killed Libyan military chief
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing