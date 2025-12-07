Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, agreed on Sunday to strengthen security cooperation amid Tokyo’s ongoing tensions with Beijing over Taiwan.
During their meeting in Tokyo, the ministers confirmed that progress had been made toward finalising a deal by the end of this fiscal year, through next March, for the Australian Navy's acquisition of an upgraded version of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force's Mogami-class frigate.
Koizumi, on Chinese military aircraft allegedly locking radar onto Japanese fighter jets on Saturday, said "we will respond firmly and calmly to the incident to ensure regional peace and stability."
Marles expressed concern, calling the situation "very worrying," and emphasised that Australia would collaborate closely with Japan in their response, according to Jiji Press. The two last met in Malaysia in November.
Jet harassment
Earlier on Sunday, Japan accused Chinese fighter jets of directing their fire-control radar at Japanese F-15 aircraft in two separate incidents over international waters.
In response to Japan’s claims, China accused Japanese military aircraft of “repeatedly approaching” the airspace of its naval exercise and making “harassment,” vowing to “take necessary measures.”
Tensions run high between Beijing and Tokyo since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on November 7 that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defence." Her statement raised tensions between the two countries.
China sharply criticised the comments, urged tourists not to visit Japan, suspended seafood imports, and also postponed a trilateral culture ministers’ meeting with Japan and South Korea.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be conquered by force if necessary, and the self-ruled island lies near Japan’s Yonaguni island.