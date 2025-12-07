Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, agreed on Sunday to strengthen security cooperation amid Tokyo’s ongoing tensions with Beijing over Taiwan.

During their meeting in Tokyo, the ministers confirmed that progress had been made toward finalising a deal by the end of this fiscal year, through next March, for the Australian Navy's acquisition of an upgraded version of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force's Mogami-class frigate.

Koizumi, on Chinese military aircraft allegedly locking radar onto Japanese fighter jets on Saturday, said "we will respond firmly and calmly to the incident to ensure regional peace and stability."

Marles expressed concern, calling the situation "very worrying," and emphasised that Australia would collaborate closely with Japan in their response, according to Jiji Press. The two last met in Malaysia in November.

Jet harassment