WAR ON IRAN
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Four Israeli soldiers killed in combat in Lebanon
The deaths come as Israel intensifies both air strikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon, launched after a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.
Four Israeli soldiers killed in combat in Lebanon
Israeli soldiers gather next to an artillery unit near the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel, March 30 2026. / Reuters
9 hours ago

Four Israeli soldiers were killed and two wounded in clashes in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

The deaths come as Israel intensifies both air strikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon, launched after a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

What began as a localised flare-up has since widened into a sustained campaign, with near-daily exchanges of fire along the frontier.

RelatedTRT World - Two UN peacekeepers killed in second deadly blast in south Lebanon
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Civilian toll in Lebanon rising

In Lebanon, at least 1,247 people have been killed and 3,690 wounded according to officials since the Israeli assault began, as strikes hit towns and infrastructure across the south.

The escalation coincides with a broader US-Israeli offensive targeting Iran, which has killed more than 1,340 people since late February according to Iranian officials.

In response, Iran has launched waves of drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel and US bases across Gulf countries.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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