TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye-Africa relations stronger than ever
From diplomatic missions and increasing trade, here’s a look at Türkiye's footprint in Africa.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Designer: Semih Genc / TRT World
August 7, 2025

With each passing day, Türkiye continues to deepen its mutual-benefitting ties with African nations across a wide range of sectors, as the African continent, which is home to approximately 18 percent of the world's population, takes on a growing strategic role in the global landscape, thanks to its young population and rich resources.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also stands out as the world leader who has visited the continent the most, with 53 visits to 31 countries during his presidency. In just the past five years, the number of mutual high-level visits of Turkish and African officials has exceeded 500.

From diplomatic missions and infrastructure investments to development projects, military cooperation and training programmes, Türkiye's footprint in Africa is expanding across the board.

Here’s a closer look. 

