WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu govt for leading country into 'political catastrophe'
Yair Lapid says Cabinet ministers in Netanyahu's coalition "endanger soldiers" every time they open their mouths.
Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu govt for leading country into 'political catastrophe'
Critics have said Netanyahu is prolonging the carnage to preserve his governing coalition. / AFP
July 29, 2025

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of steering the country into a "political catastrophe," citing efforts to prolong the genocide in besieged Gaza.

"This government has led us into a political catastrophe. One failure after another," Lapid wrote on X on Tuesday.

He criticised the prime minister for being "absent from the political arena" and described Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar as "useless," adding that Cabinet ministers "endanger Israeli soldiers every time they open their mouths."

It came amid growing frustration about the continued genocidal war in Gaza and the failure to reach a deal to end it and return hostages.

The opposition and families of captives have accused Netanyahu of yielding to the most extreme elements in his Cabinet, particularly National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Critics have said Netanyahu is prolonging the carnage to preserve his governing coalition.

Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, said in a video statement on Tuesday that Netanyahu had effectively lost control of his government.

"This is no longer Netanyahu's government," said Golan. "This is the government of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir."

"Smotrich and Ben-Gvir represent the most extreme fringe of Israeli society," he said. "They are setting government policy today, sending our sons to die on the battlefield, sabotaging hostage release deals, and dragging this war on indefinitely."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report

Israel's genocide in Gaza

Israel has killed over 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in the blockaded enclave.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations