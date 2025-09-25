AFRICA
2 min read
Al Shabaab leader among 24 terrorists killed in Somalia: statement
Terrorist leader Abdi Hiray was responsible for orchestrating attacks on civilians in Hirshabelle state, claims spy agency.
Al Shabaab leader among 24 terrorists killed in Somalia: statement
(FILE) Security forces respond to an Al Shabaab terrorist group's bomb and gun attack near Mogadishu's Presidential Palace. / AA
September 25, 2025

Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has said that it has carried out coordinated operations targeting Al Shabaab leaders and members, killing 24 terrorists.

The operations were carried out in collaboration with the country’s international security partners in Hiran, Galgadud, and Lower Shabelle provinces.

Abdi Hiray, who had been pursued for a long time by the spy agency, was among those killed in the targeted operations in the Hiran region, while 21 terrorists were killed in Tugarey village in the Lower Shabelle region and the central Galgadud region, according to a statement by the spy agency NISA on Thursday.

Hiray was a “notorious bloodthirsty figure” responsible for orchestrating numerous plots and attacks that harmed civilians in the south-central Hirshabelle state, NISA said.

“These targeted operations are part of ongoing efforts to weaken the Khawarij group and prevent any form of conspiracy they may organise against the Somali people,” the statement said.

RECOMMENDED

Khawarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe the Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al Shabaab.

Since July, the Somali army, with the support of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, has increased operations against the Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group in Somalia's south and central provinces.

Al Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targets security forces, officials, and civilians.

RelatedTRT World - Military operation kills at least 70 Al Shabab terrorists in Somalia

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia