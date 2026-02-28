WORLD
1 min read
Israeli-US attack on school in Iran kills at least 85, including students
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned what he described as a "barbaric" attack on a school.
Israeli-US attack on school in Iran kills at least 85, including students
People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. / AP
4 hours ago

The death toll from the US-Israeli attack Saturday on a school in Iran's south has risen to 85, the judiciary said, after the US and Israel launched strikes on Tehran.

"The number of martyrs at the girls' school in Minab has increased to 85," the judiciary's Mizan Online website quoted the area's prosecutor's office as saying.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned what he described as a "barbaric" attack on a school.

"This barbaric act is another black page in the record of countless crimes committed by the aggressors," said Pezeshkian in a statement on the attack.

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early on Saturday, claiming it was meant to remove "threats" posed by the Iranian "regime".

RECOMMENDED

Separate video statements were released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, which also hinted at supporting efforts for a change in government in Tehran.

Iran termed the strikes a violation of sovereignty, vowed to respond and launched retaliatory strikes.

The developments came as Oman was mediating talks between Washington and Tehran on Iran's nuclear programme, and the latest round was held in Geneva on Thursday.

RelatedTRT World - Iran accuses US, Israel of breaching UN Charter and vows retaliation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN warns South Sudan at 'dangerous point' as killings threaten fragile peace
London's Churchill statue sprayed with 'Zionist war criminal' graffiti
German parliament passes stringent asylum rules
Ankara rolls out COP31 digital hub to expand climate inclusion: Turkish first lady
Hungary, Slovakia seek joint probe into Druzhba pipeline damage
Pakistan foils drone attack as tensions simmer along Afghanistan border
World’s largest aircraft carrier reaches Israeli shores amid US military buildup
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: poll
Why has Zimbabwe banned lithium export?
Public transportation disrupted across Germany amid two-day strike
AI company Anthropic rejects Pentagon's request to loosen safeguards
Arab tourists flock to Russia amid the country's closer ties with the Gulf
Civil war in Sudan puts charity kitchen workers at risk
Amazon bets on Texas and custom Trainium chips to challenge Nvidia in AI race in US
Japan's ruling party approves plans to beef up intelligence amid defence overhaul