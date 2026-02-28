The death toll from the US-Israeli attack Saturday on a school in Iran's south has risen to 85, the judiciary said, after the US and Israel launched strikes on Tehran.
"The number of martyrs at the girls' school in Minab has increased to 85," the judiciary's Mizan Online website quoted the area's prosecutor's office as saying.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned what he described as a "barbaric" attack on a school.
"This barbaric act is another black page in the record of countless crimes committed by the aggressors," said Pezeshkian in a statement on the attack.
The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early on Saturday, claiming it was meant to remove "threats" posed by the Iranian "regime".
Separate video statements were released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, which also hinted at supporting efforts for a change in government in Tehran.
Iran termed the strikes a violation of sovereignty, vowed to respond and launched retaliatory strikes.
The developments came as Oman was mediating talks between Washington and Tehran on Iran's nuclear programme, and the latest round was held in Geneva on Thursday.