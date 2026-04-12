At least 523 protesters have been arrested at a London demonstration in support of the banned activist group, Palestine Action, UK police have said.

A total of "523 people were arrested today for showing support for a proscribed organisation," Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding that those detained were aged between 18 and 87.

Police also said the arrests were made in connection with a protest organised by Defend Our Juries "for showing support for a proscribed organisation," referring to Palestine Action.

The protest concluded and those involved have left Trafalgar Square in central London.

"Officers continue to process those who have been arrested and investigations are ongoing," said police.

The Defend Our Juries group wrote on X that police are "knowingly unlawfully arresting peaceful protestors for holding placards which say: 'I oppose genocide - I support Palestine Action.'"

Amnesty UK called the arrests "yet another blow to civil liberties in this country," noting the High Court ruling in February that the proscription of Palestine Action was unlawful.