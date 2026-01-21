The Gates Foundation and OpenAI are setting up a $50 million partnership to help several African countries use artificial intelligence to improve their health systems and mitigate the impact of international aid cuts, Bill Gates said on Wednesday.

The partnership, called Horizon1000, plans to work with African leaders to determine how best to use the technology, starting with Rwanda.

"In poorer countries with enormous health worker shortages and lack of health systems infrastructure, AI can be a game-changer in expanding access to quality care," said Gates in a blog post announcing the launch.

Speaking to Reuters in Davos on Wednesday, Gates said AI had the potential to help get the world back on track after international aid funding cuts last year were followed by the first rise in preventable child deaths this century.

Coping with cuts

International aid cuts began with the US at the beginning of 2025, but spread to other major donors like Britain and Germany. Overall, global development assistance for health fell by just under 27 percent last year compared to 2024, the Gates Foundation has estimated.

AI could be particularly valuable in countries hit by these cuts, Gates said.

"Using innovation, using AI, I think we can get back on track," he told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the technology would revolutionise healthcare.

"Our commitment is that revolution will at least happen in the poor countries as quickly as it happens in the rich countries."