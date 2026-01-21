WORLD
3 min read
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
The Gates Foundation and OpenAI are launching a $50 million partnership to help African countries use AI to strengthen health systems amid international aid cuts.
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Rwandan women suffering from HIV/AIDS share a bed at a hospital in the University of Kigali February 13 2006 / Reuters
January 21, 2026

The Gates Foundation and OpenAI are setting up a $50 million partnership to help several African countries use artificial intelligence to improve their health systems and mitigate the impact of international aid cuts, Bill Gates said on Wednesday.

The partnership, called Horizon1000, plans to work with African leaders to determine how best to use the technology, starting with Rwanda.

"In poorer countries with enormous health worker shortages and lack of health systems infrastructure, AI can be a game-changer in expanding access to quality care," said Gates in a blog post announcing the launch.

Speaking to Reuters in Davos on Wednesday, Gates said AI had the potential to help get the world back on track after international aid funding cuts last year were followed by the first rise in preventable child deaths this century.

RelatedTRT World - Aid cuts risk surge in global malaria deaths: Global Fund

Coping with cuts

International aid cuts began with the US at the beginning of 2025, but spread to other major donors like Britain and Germany. Overall, global development assistance for health fell by just under 27 percent last year compared to 2024, the Gates Foundation has estimated.

AI could be particularly valuable in countries hit by these cuts, Gates said.

"Using innovation, using AI, I think we can get back on track," he told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the technology would revolutionise healthcare.

"Our commitment is that revolution will at least happen in the poor countries as quickly as it happens in the rich countries."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - US, European aid cuts may result in 22M preventable deaths by 2030, study warns

Reaching patients

The foundation has already set up a number of AI initiatives, while Rwanda last year established an AI health hub in Kigali.

"It is about using AI responsibly to reduce the burden on healthcare workers, to improve the quality of care, and to reach more patients," Paula Ingabire, Rwanda's minister of information and communications technology and innovation said in a video statement released on Wednesday.

Horizon1000 aims to reach 1,000 primary health clinics and surrounding communities across several countries by 2028, Gates said, adding that some countries have only one doctor per 50,000 people even in big urban areas — far below the ratio in most high-income countries.

Gates told Reuters that the initiative would likely focus on improving care for pregnant women and HIV patients, by supporting them with advice before they reached the clinic — particularly if they spoke a different language to the healthcare provider.

On arrival, AI would help reduce paperwork and link up patient histories and appointments more effectively, he added.

"A typical visit, we think, can be about twice as fast and much better quality," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Council of Europe lifts former chief’s immunity over Epstein files