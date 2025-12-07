The Japanese government has unveiled a draft plan to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across the country.

Its goal is to raise AI adoption to 50 percent of the population initially, eventually reaching 80 percent.

The draft, which was obtained on Friday, stresses the importance of enhancing AI usage to foster the growth of Japan’s own AI technologies, according to Jiji Press.

The plan also aims to attract around 1 trillion yen (nearly $6.4 billion) in private-sector investment to support research and development.

The government intends to approve the programme at a Cabinet meeting by the end of the year.