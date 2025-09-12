The Philippines lodged a diplomatic protest on Thursday against China’s plan to establish a national nature reserve at the disputed Scarborough Shoal, demanding that Beijing immediately withdraw the move, which Manila described as “illegitimate and unlawful.”

China’s State Council on Wednesday announced approval for the creation of the reserve, with details on the area and size to be released later by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration. Beijing’s notice said the “establishment of the Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve is an important guarantee for maintaining the diversity, stability and sustainability of the natural ecosystem.”

The Scarborough Shoal, also known in China as Huangyan Dao, is one of many contested features in the South China Sea, claimed by China and several of its neighbours, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.

In response to Manila’s protest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday reaffirmed Beijing’s claim over the shoal, arguing that establishing the nature reserve falls within China’s sovereign rights and is intended to protect the environment.

He stressed that Scarborough has “never been part of Philippine territory as defined by international treaties” and dismissed Manila’s objections as “groundless,” urging the Philippines to stop “provocations” and “spreading disinformation.”

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, however, said the Chinese plan clearly infringes on its rights and interests under international law. “The Philippines urges China to respect the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the Philippines over Bajo de Masinloc, refrain from enforcing and immediately withdraw its State Council issuance and comply with its obligations under international law,” it said in a statement.

Manila has repeatedly warned that any Chinese construction activities at Scarborough Shoal—claimed by Beijing, Manila, and Taipei—would constitute a red line.