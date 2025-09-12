ASIA PACIFIC
3 min read
Philippines protests China’s Scarborough Shoal reserve plan; Beijing defends move as sovereign right
Manila warns that any Chinese construction at Scarborough Shoal would cross a red line. Beijing, however, insists the shoal—known in China as Huangyan Dao—has always been its territory and says the project is aimed at ecological protection.
Philippines protests China’s Scarborough Shoal reserve plan; Beijing defends move as sovereign right
The Scarborough Shoal is one of many South China Sea islands, islets and reefs that are claimed by China and its neighbors. / Photo: AFP / AFP
September 12, 2025

The Philippines lodged a diplomatic protest on Thursday against China’s plan to establish a national nature reserve at the disputed Scarborough Shoal, demanding that Beijing immediately withdraw the move, which Manila described as “illegitimate and unlawful.”

China’s State Council on Wednesday announced approval for the creation of the reserve, with details on the area and size to be released later by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration. Beijing’s notice said the “establishment of the Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve is an important guarantee for maintaining the diversity, stability and sustainability of the natural ecosystem.”

The Scarborough Shoal, also known in China as Huangyan Dao, is one of many contested features in the South China Sea, claimed by China and several of its neighbours, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.

In response to Manila’s protest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday reaffirmed Beijing’s claim over the shoal, arguing that establishing the nature reserve falls within China’s sovereign rights and is intended to protect the environment.

He stressed that Scarborough has “never been part of Philippine territory as defined by international treaties” and dismissed Manila’s objections as “groundless,” urging the Philippines to stop “provocations” and “spreading disinformation.”

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, however, said the Chinese plan clearly infringes on its rights and interests under international law. “The Philippines urges China to respect the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the Philippines over Bajo de Masinloc, refrain from enforcing and immediately withdraw its State Council issuance and comply with its obligations under international law,” it said in a statement.

Manila has repeatedly warned that any Chinese construction activities at Scarborough Shoal—claimed by Beijing, Manila, and Taipei—would constitute a red line.

RECOMMENDED

US reaffirms defence obligations

Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Romualdez, a vocal critic of China’s increasingly assertive actions in the South China Sea, said that although Beijing is depicting its plan as an environmental protection effort, “it’s obviously another maneuvering move by China to justify their 10-dash line claim," referring to China’s claims in the strategic waterway, which it demarcates with dashes on its map.

The Scarborough Shoal has been the scene of frequent showdowns between Chinese and Philippine vessels in recent years, as both try to enforce their claims to the territory. A Chinese navy ship accidentally collided with a Chinese coast guard ship last month while trying to block a Philippine coast guard vessel near Scarborough Shoal.

The United States has no claims in the disputed waters but has repeatedly warned that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines, a longtime treaty ally, if Filipino forces, ships or aircraft come under armed attack, including in the South China Sea.

RelatedTRT World - Philippines and Australia set to seal defence pact as tensions with China grow

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone