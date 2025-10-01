EUROPE
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
The festival, which is held this year from September 20 to October 5, is considered the largest funfair in the world.
Security stands in front of an Theresienwiese entrance as the Oktoberfest festival will remain shut in Germany, October 1, 2025. / Reuters
October 1, 2025

Germany's Oktoberfest was temporarily closed by a bomb threat on Wednesday, organisers said, as police investigated a house in Munich that had been rigged with explosives then set alight, leaving one man dead.

Police deployed a bomb squad along with firefighters to the residential house in Lerchenau district of the city early in the morning, as a column of smoke rose in the sky.

They said the house had been rigged with explosives and then set on fire.

The badly wounded man was found a short distance away, and later died of his injuries, police said.

Bild reported that a man was suspected of having caused the explosion and fire in his parents' house before killing himself, and that shots had been fired in the incident, but police did not confirm this.

Police said they were investigating any possible link to the Oktoberfest, held annually near the centre of the Bavarian capital on the Theresienwiese fair grounds.

"Due to a bomb threat in connection with the explosion in northern Munich, Theresienwiese will remain closed until 5:00 pm for the time being," said a statement on the Oktoberfest website.

It welcomed 6.7 million visitors in 2024.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
