Germany's Oktoberfest was temporarily closed by a bomb threat on Wednesday, organisers said, as police investigated a house in Munich that had been rigged with explosives then set alight, leaving one man dead.

Police deployed a bomb squad along with firefighters to the residential house in Lerchenau district of the city early in the morning, as a column of smoke rose in the sky.

They said the house had been rigged with explosives and then set on fire.

The badly wounded man was found a short distance away, and later died of his injuries, police said.

Bild reported that a man was suspected of having caused the explosion and fire in his parents' house before killing himself, and that shots had been fired in the incident, but police did not confirm this.